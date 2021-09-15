Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 730,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,756,000 after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,769. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.01 and a 200 day moving average of $167.99. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $184.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,567 shares of company stock worth $628,562 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

