Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the period. First Republic Bank makes up about 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $6,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the first quarter valued at $53,000. CX Institutional increased its position in First Republic Bank by 29.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FRC traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $200.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.25. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.21.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

