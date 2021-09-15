Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $13.25 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 10,721 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,870,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $26.13 on Wednesday, reaching $2,894.25. The stock had a trading volume of 37,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,009. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,761.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,467.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total value of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,489 shares of company stock worth $325,800,236. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

