Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.46 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,950,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,360,000 after acquiring an additional 252,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 183,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,093,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 394,204 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 45,547.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 981,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 979,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,770,000. Institutional investors own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

EWA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 95,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,772. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $27.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

