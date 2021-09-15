Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Leidos by 46.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Leidos by 140.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 180,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Leidos by 255.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 74,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 53,263 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 29.7% in the second quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 27,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 3.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, reaching $95.59. 15,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.18 and a 200 day moving average of $100.38. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.15 and a 52 week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

