Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.62 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 77,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.4% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 28.6% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,393. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $362.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.10.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

