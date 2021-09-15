Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,169 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

BRO stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.71. 26,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.01.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRO. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

