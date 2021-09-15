Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $6.03 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 17,693.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 391,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,918,000 after purchasing an additional 389,261 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 36.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 865,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $146,908,000 after buying an additional 229,330 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $761,086,000 after buying an additional 165,004 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,976,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 345,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 133,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In related news, VP Kevin P. Zdimal sold 15,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.37, for a total value of $3,099,007.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,933.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 67,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.20, for a total value of $13,908,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock worth $33,098,099. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.49. 1,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,447. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.52 and its 200 day moving average is $187.19. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

