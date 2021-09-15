Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. IQVIA makes up approximately 0.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 738,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,960,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $2,808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2,480.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 14.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $258.64. 4,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 907,377. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a 200-day moving average of $232.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

