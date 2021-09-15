Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $7.66 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 288.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,635 shares during the quarter. TransUnion makes up 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.73. 23,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,869. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $78.02 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.87.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.17.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

