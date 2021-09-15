Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,719,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after acquiring an additional 285,186 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 46.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

NYSE ICE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,317,345. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.41 and a 52 week high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,645 shares of company stock valued at $913,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.