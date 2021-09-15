Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of APD traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $269.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,185. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.75 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $279.46 and a 200-day moving average of $285.04.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

