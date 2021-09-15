Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 3,983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,589 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,390 shares of company stock worth $14,140,470. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $132.45. 178,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,941. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their target price on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.18.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

