Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,701 shares during the quarter. TTEC accounts for 0.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.13% of TTEC worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TTEC in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TTEC by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.68. 1,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.29 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 40.58%. The firm had revenue of $554.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052 over the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

