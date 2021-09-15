Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $1,730,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $1,070,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth $3,069,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDXX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $664.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,608. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $677.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $347.54 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.