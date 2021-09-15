Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.08% of Texas Roadhouse at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 25,679.3% in the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 63.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,614. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.45 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

