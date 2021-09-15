Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after purchasing an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $293,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at $172,032,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ULTA stock traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $378.58. 11,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,478. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.49. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

