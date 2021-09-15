Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 3,115 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,385 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.03. 137,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,376,956. The firm has a market cap of $226.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.30. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

