Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 909 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,073. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 49.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.58 and its 200 day moving average is $181.96.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

