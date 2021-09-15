Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,765 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 61.2% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,792,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 124.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.26. The stock had a trading volume of 108,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.84. The company has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.89.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

