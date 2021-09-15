Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.10% of Maximus worth $5,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Maximus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,369,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 38.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Maximus by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $488,810.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.90. 3,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,899. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.80. Maximus, Inc. has a one year low of $64.30 and a one year high of $96.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.14 and a 200-day moving average of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

