Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 11,035 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,035 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 1.88% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $4,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,104,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,930,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 178.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,700,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,972 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,542,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of FLGB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.97. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.09.

