Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 2,717 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.23% of Forward Air worth $5,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FWRD. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Forward Air by 1.1% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,635,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 11.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 324.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Shares of FWRD stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,088. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.28 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.