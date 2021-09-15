Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 3,912 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,682 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the quarter. Target comprises approximately 0.9% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $6,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 537,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $129,880,000 after buying an additional 140,041 shares during the period. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Target by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Target by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in Target by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT traded up $2.10 on Wednesday, reaching $244.34. The stock had a trading volume of 62,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $146.45 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.30.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total value of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

