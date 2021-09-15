Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 4,855 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,855 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,906. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.63.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

