Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Stock Position Lifted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $6,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $157.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $79.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.55. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.11 and a 52 week high of $162.26.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.06%.

In other news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

