Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,136,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,056 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $399,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

MLM stock opened at $361.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.74 and a 1 year high of $391.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43 and a beta of 0.63.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

