MASQ Price Up 11.9% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $168,876.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00075513 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.44 or 0.00127727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.86 or 0.00178476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,530.18 or 0.07338335 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,192.71 or 1.00180187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.76 or 0.00893362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002827 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s genesis date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,576,705 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.