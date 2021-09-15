Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,882,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,052,261,000 after buying an additional 192,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 137,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,059,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 31.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 13.1% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Shares of MA opened at $345.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $366.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.97. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

