Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $31,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $345.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $366.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.97. The stock has a market cap of $341.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $281.20 and a 12-month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

