Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Up to $28.86

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.86, but opened at $29.96. Matador Resources shares last traded at $30.46, with a volume of 4,825 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.69 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.68.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,095,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,347,000 after purchasing an additional 640,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,548,000 after buying an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,003,000 after buying an additional 2,158,598 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after buying an additional 894,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,203,000 after buying an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

