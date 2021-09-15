Matthew Prince Sells 52,385 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.14, for a total value of $6,660,228.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $6,494,168.45.

On Friday, August 20th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.36, for a total value of $6,305,058.60.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $6,181,430.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40.

On Thursday, July 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.32, for a total value of $5,412,418.20.

NYSE NET traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.55. 2,186,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,823,431. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.85 and its 200-day moving average is $94.11. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.53 and a twelve month high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.66 and a beta of 0.03.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 17.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 32.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 28.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.