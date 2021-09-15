MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.10

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.10 and last traded at C$2.10, with a volume of 7140 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAV. National Bankshares cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on MAV Beauty Brands from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector peform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAV Beauty Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.83.

Get MAV Beauty Brands alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$83.17 million and a PE ratio of 8.31.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$35.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$39.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, vitamins, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for MAV Beauty Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAV Beauty Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.