MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Trading Up 0.3% This Week

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. One MAX Exchange Token coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $705,526.24 and approximately $60,039.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,542.01 or 1.00044552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00067141 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.24 or 0.00907485 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.47 or 0.00451310 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.00298773 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002131 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004568 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00072213 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

