Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Trading Down 5.4%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR)’s share price dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$37.46 and last traded at C$37.48. Approximately 133,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 160,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.63.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Maxar Technologies to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.64.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

