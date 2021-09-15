Maxcoin (MAX) Price Hits $0.0115

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $707,718.27 and $35.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,021.10 or 1.00071027 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00068276 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.00912766 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $210.14 or 0.00437919 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00300209 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002114 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004562 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00071364 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

