MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stake Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.10% of MaxLinear worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 12.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MXL. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $52.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -67.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $205.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.13 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 6,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total value of $316,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 31,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $1,252,951.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,203,041.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,904 shares of company stock worth $374,709 and have sold 207,637 shares worth $9,860,801. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

