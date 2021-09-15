McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Intel Americas, Inc. Sells 9,665,332 Shares

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

MCFE stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,468. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.63.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

MCFE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McAfee during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 267,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

