McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,012 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 26.9% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 28,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.12. The stock had a trading volume of 6,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet raised McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

