McIlrath & Eck LLC Buys 19,769 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,641 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 9.8% of McIlrath & Eck LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $32,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Wedbush upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.93.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $291.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

