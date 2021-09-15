Mdex (MDX) Price Reaches $1.71 on Top Exchanges

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Mdex has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and approximately $30.14 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mdex has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00003560 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00075425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00126515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.06 or 0.00177424 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,502.04 or 0.07305154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,040.03 or 1.00210141 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.59 or 0.00881507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s launch date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 674,325,178 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

