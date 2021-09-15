MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.38 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on MediaAlpha from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

MAX opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.00. MediaAlpha has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $70.33.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 12,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $552,335.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,206,856.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,227 shares of company stock worth $7,557,098. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $212,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

