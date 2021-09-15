Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 183.02% from the company’s previous close.

MDNA traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$3.18. 13,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,850. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The company has a market cap of C$170.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.06.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.