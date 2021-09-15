MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Lowered to C$11.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$11.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.00% from the stock’s previous close.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.30 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$14.50 target price on MEG Energy in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.56.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.73. 1,461,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.98. The company has a market cap of C$2.68 billion and a PE ratio of 45.76. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.14 and a twelve month high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$971.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.7359861 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.56 per share, with a total value of C$75,580.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 390,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,947,641.84.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

