Megacoin Hits Market Cap of $343,372.79 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $343,372.79 and $7.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 33.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.00384167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,654,802 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.