Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.21

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21, with a volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco International Development from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Melco International Development alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Melco International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.