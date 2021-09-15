Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.27

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.27 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 118728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MLCO shares. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.48.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.