Meme 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.25 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $489.33 or 0.01018354 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a market capitalization of $13.70 million and $1.25 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meme has traded up 13.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.30 or 0.00445983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002331 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006530 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 46.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000069 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Meme

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

