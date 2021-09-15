Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,736,885 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 6.8% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $470,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 167,372 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,656,091,000 after acquiring an additional 595,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9.2% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.93.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.79 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $305.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

