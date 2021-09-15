MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Increased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 26.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MELI opened at $1,856.34 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $959.87 and a 1-year high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -37,126.80 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,728.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,564.50.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,927.72.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.